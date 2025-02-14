NBA: 4 Entertaining storylines worth following during All-Star Weekend

Exploring four entertaining storylines worth following as the NBA's All-Star Weekend gets underway.

More than halfway through the 2024-25 NBA regular season slate, the league's All-Star weekend has arrived. Teams will get a full week off from the regular season schedule as rising stars from across the league will compete in all kinds of activities over the next few days. Beginning with the NBA's Risking Stars Challenge on Friday night, this week is action-packed and will conclude with the brightest and best stars competing in an All-Star Game on Sunday night.

Getting a head start on the All-Star festivities, we explore four entertaining storylines that will be worth following over the next few days.

Which unexpected rookie or sophomores will shine at the Rising Stars Challenge?

As is the case every year, there are young players that are naturally going to pop off the screen during the Rising Stars Challenge. The best rookie and second year players will duke it out on the national stage. This is the perfect opportuinty for less known rising stars to get the platform that they may deserve. At least to open the weekend, one of the bigger storylines will revolve around which young plyaers will shine the brightest given the opportunity.

If there's a young player looking to turn heads, this would be a great opportunity to do so. This is where a young player could truly take that big step forward on this grand stage. The rookie and sophomore players that will be participating in the Rising Stars Challenge are Brandin Podziemski, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Gradey Dick, Anthony Black, Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, Tristan da Silva, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Bilal Coulibaly, Toumani Camara, Yves Missi, Bub Carrington, Julian Strawther, Stephon Castle, Dalton Knecht, Jaylen Wells, Keyonte George, Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Ryan Dunn, JD Davison, Mac McClung, Bryce McGowens, Leonard Miller, Dink Pate, Reed Sheppard, and Pat Spencer.

Which player is truly going to make a name for himself on this stage? If I had to pick a coupld of players worth watching, I'd probably lean with Castle and Amen Thompson.