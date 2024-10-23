NBA: 4 Knee-jerk reactions after Celtics, Lakers star on opening night
Exploring four knee-jerk reactions after the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers steal the opening night NBA headlines.
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers cruised their way to wins on the NBA's opening night and certainly set the tone for what is expected to be another exciting season in the Association. With an early taste of what to expect this season, we explore four big overreactions from the opening night slate in the NBA.
The Boston Celtics may not lose a game this season
Ok, this may be a huge overreaction but with how the Boston Celtics looked on opening night, it would be surprising if this team didn't roll their way through the regular season once again. With how the Celtics looked against the New York Knicks, even without Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup, the 73-win mark in the regular season could be in danger. The crazy part of Boston's dominant showing in the season-opener is that the Knicks were pretty good on offense and it didn't seem to matter.
New York shot 55 percent from the field and still lost by 23 points - and it didn't even feel that close for much of the night. The Celtics are probably going to lose some games this season but if they do remain healthy, they may breeze toward a second-straight NBA Championship.