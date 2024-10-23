NBA: 4 Knee-jerk reactions after Celtics, Lakers star on opening night
J.J. Redick will have the Lakers' offense humming this season
It's only been one game but the Los Angeles Lakers' offense looked much improved with J.J. Redick as the head coach. Even though the Lakers went 5-30 from 3-point range, Los Angeles was still able to score 110 points and control the game for most of the night. Defensively, the team also did a great job on every other player not named Anthony Edwards. Even though Edwards scored 27 points, he shot 10-25 from the field. If the Lakers had shot better from 3-point range, this game would've been a bigger blowout than it ended up being.
Either way, even after just one win, Lakers fans should be excited about the future under Redick. He's already shown that there's a different feel with this team and if Anthony Davis and LeBron James can manage to remain healthy over the course of the season, perhaps we should be projecting this Lakers team differently.
It's a great start for the Lakers under the Redick era. Let's see if he and the team can keep it going.