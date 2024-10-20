NBA: 4 Young players best positioned to have a breakout season in 2024-25
There are four NBA players who are arguably in the best position to enjoy a breakout season during the 2024-25 campaign.
With every new season comes changes to the roster for each NBA team. New players join new teams while younger players step up and try to seize opportunities and spots left open by departing free agents. Who will be the players to emerge on their respective teams and be able to carve out a role on their way to a breakout season?
Here are four players to watch who have breakout potential for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Brandin Podzemski, Golden State Warriors
After an impressive and productive rookie season, Warriors guard Brandin Podzemski should be given the opportunity to replace Warriors legend Klay Thompson in the starting lineup. The Warriors organization seems comfortable and satisfied enough with his performance as he has definitely earned a bigger role.
Podzemski earned NBA All-Rookie 1st Team honors last season and is capable of doing the dirty work as he is adept at chasing down rebounds and taking charges on the defensive end. We can expect him to be given a bigger role as the Warriors will look for him to shoot more and use his playmaking ability.
The question is whether Podzemski can develop into the No. 2 option behind Steph Curry. The Warriors have an equal opportunity type of offense that they run through Curry so the opportunities will be there for Podzemski due to Curry being able to draw multiple defenders and become a nuisance for the opposing team. As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see whether Warriors head coach Steve Kerr trusts Podzemski with more shot attempts and whether he will be given the freedom to facilitate more.