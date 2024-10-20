NBA: 4 Young players best positioned to have a breakout season in 2024-25
Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets
After receiving an infusion of youth over the past few seasons, the Houston Rockets should be in prime position to at least compete for a playoff spot. They have plenty of young talent from Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and rookie Reed Shepard. But the young player who stands out the most and appears to have the most potential is Cam Whitmore. He is a young player who looks as if his offensive arsenal is deep. If he can stay healthy and maintain his mentality to attack, he's likely going to become a dangerous, productive player.
Whitmore's biggest asset is his athleticism which allows him to excel in transition, and if he can iron out his shooting, shot selection, and decision-making, he could take that next leap in his development and basically force head coach Ime Udoka's hand to give him plenty of minutes.
Whitmore also possesses a power dribble, is very explosive in the lane, and has elite-level strength to get into the lane and finish strong at the rim. During the Rockets' recent media day availability, Whitmore was asked about the different skill set he brings that's different from the other young players.
"I would say my scoring style, that's different from anyone else's in the league. I think my athletic ability can be a factor from our our style of play, just in general as a whole team, as a fast-paced team who can get up and down the floor."- Cam Whitmore