NBA: 4 Young players best positioned to have a breakout season in 2024-25
Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers fans will be watching closely to see if the organization is willing to give 2nd-year player Jarace Walker a bigger role. His best fit with the team appears to be as a small forward and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle could aim towards him earning minutes in the regular rotation.
Even though he was drafted for his defensive potential, Walker's strengths are his ball handling, spot-up shooting, and creativity while in possession of the ball. He could even develop into a defensive-minded glue guy who is capable of dominating on the boards and could be a reliable 3-and-D player with his ability to shoot the three.
The idea would be for Walker to begin the season playing with the 2nd unit and gain the necessary playing time and experience needed for him to take the next step. He will have to outplay and compete against the likes of Obi Toppin and Aaron Nesmith for playing time on the 2nd unit as the Pacers' frontcourt starters are likely solidified with Myles Turner, Pascal Siakam, and a healthy Bennedict Mathurin.
Walker clearly possesses NBA-level talent, especially considering how well he passes and handles the ball for a player his size. His individual defense improved as the season progressed, but that position on the floor will need to be able to wreak havoc and cause chaos for opponents while guarding elite scorers on the wing. Walker has all the tools in order to become an efficient player but just needs the playing time, coaching, and experience.