NBA: 4 Pre-season stocks to buy, 3 to sell before the start of 2024-25
Buy: Phoenix Suns
Generally speaking, it's smart to buy stock when it hits a low. For the Phoenix Suns, they probably reached that point after losing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs again last season. That's why, as they continue to be one of the most overlooked teams in the conference, I would buy in on the Suns heading into the start of the season. Even though there's a chance that this could blow up in our faces, it's worth the flier considering how talented of a roster and how high of a ceiling the Suns have.
A team with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal is too good not to emerge as a championship threat in the Western Conference. In my mind, it doesn't add up all that much. They have to be better than they were last season.
If it all does click for the Suns eventually, this is a team that has championship potential. Will that happen this season? Who knows. But I'm willing to bet on it and go down this journey with my Suns stock.