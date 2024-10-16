NBA: 4 Pre-season stocks to buy, 3 to sell before the start of 2024-25
Sell: Milwaukee Bucks
While there are clear opportunities to buy stock, I also believe there are no-brainer scenarios in which you should sell it too. As is almost always the case in sports, there are times when you know it's over. For this core for the Milwaukee Bucks, I believe we're getting awfully close to that point. That's why when it comes to the Bucks, I'm selling all my stock. It's not that the Bucks can't reemerge this season as a contender in the East, it's just that I don't see the upside in making that type of bet.
Even if the Bucks emerge as a more consistent team compared to last season, I can't envision this team beating the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series. On paper, they're probably the fourth-most talented roster in the East. And that's giving them the benefit of the doubt.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a great player but the supporting cast around him continues to leave much to be desired. Heading into this season, it's hard to be excited about their potential with all the questions surrounding them.