NBA: 4 Pre-season stocks to buy, 3 to sell before the start of 2024-25
Buy: San Antonio Spurs
If there's a team you should want to get in on early, it's the San Antonio Spurs. It may not be long until Victor Wembanyama becomes the best player in the NBA and as he continues to develop, so will the Spurs. San Antonio doesn't have a strong supporting cast around Wemby yet but as he continues to blossom, that is surely going to change. The Spurs may not make the playoffs this season but that switch could flip rapidly. And if there's any front office to trust in building around Wemby, it has to be San Antonio.
At any given moment, we could see the Spurs make a big move. They have a great mix of young talent and future draft capital to do so. And after adding veterans like Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul this past offseason, the Spurs could be preparing to make an even bigger splash move soon.
Again, I don't envision the Spurs making the playoffs in the Western Conference this season but it's hard to doubt Wemby with how good he looked during his rookie season and after his Olympic run with France.