NBA: 4 Pre-season stocks to buy, 3 to sell before the start of 2024-25
Sell: LA Clippers
If you're still holding on to LA Clippers stock, I'd highly suggest that you sell it now. After losing Paul George in free agency, the concerns continue to stack up for the team heading into the start of the regular season. Kawhi Leonard has participated at all during training camp and there's growing doubt that he'll be in uniform for the team on opening night. The Clippers worked hard to try and replace PG in free agency by adding Derrick Jones Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., and Nicolas Batum, but I'd be extremely concerned about this team's potential moving forward.
And if Kawhi isn't going to be healthy to start the year, this team is only going to go as far as James Harden can take them. Even though Harden has been a willing No. 1 option in the past, I'm not sure he's still playing at that level at this point in his career.
The Clippers may be cooked. A rebuild could be on the horizon and this season could very much end in disaster. All remaining stock in LA should be sold because it's about to get a lot worse before it gets any better.