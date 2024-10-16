NBA: 4 Pre-season stocks to buy, 3 to sell before the start of 2024-25
Buy: New York Knicks
After the all-in moves the New York Knicks made this offseason, it's hard to not be moved by their desire to win a championship. And this is not like before. There were times when the Knicks would make moves just for the sake of making moves. New York didn't operate this offseason in that way. The moves the Knicks made this offseason make a ton of sense. The Knicks worked to fill the holes on their roster the best way they could and will now enter the season as one of the favorites in the Eastern Conference.
Will the Knicks win a championship this season? That's impossible to predict. However, there's a good chance they're going to continue to be in the conversation for each of the next few seasons. Because of that, if there's a time to buy stock in the Knicks, it's now.
I'm not sure if the Knicks could beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series but they have the talent to challenge them. New York doesn't have a perfect roster and has some depth issues but the argument could be made that they're as close as they've been to winning an NBA Championship since 1999.