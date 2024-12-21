An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

New Orleans Pelicans

Unexpected gift: An impressive early start for Yves Missi

Not much has gone right for the New Orleans Pelicans this season as they've been absolutely decimated by injuries but the impressive early play from Yves Missi has to be considered as an unexpected gift for the team. As a late first-round pick, I'm not sure there was much expectation for Missi this season. But with a great need in the frontcourt, in addition to all the injuries that the team has had to endure, Missi has managed to step up in a big way for the Pelicans.

Overall this season, Missi is averaging nine points and nine rebounds on 55 percent shooting from the field. In his last 11 games, Missi is averaging 13 points and 11 rebounds on 58 percent shooting from the field. At the very least, it appears the Pelicans have found a key part of this team's build moving forward, if not their long-term answer at the center position. He will certainly give the team plenty of options as they head into a season of uncertainty for the front office.

New York Knicks

Unexpected gift: A much less consistent Eastern Conference

Heading into the start of the season, especially after making two big offseason moves, it was always likely going to be a rocky start to the year for the New York Knicks. As they continue to find comfort with their new roster, this is a team that is only going to look better the deeper we get into the season. We're beginning to see flashes of that. Nevertheless, despite their inconsistent start, one of the bigger unexpected gifts that the Knicks have gotten so far this season is a much less consistent Eastern Conference than what was expected at the start of the year.

Aside from the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers, the East has not run away from the Knicks as they continue to find comfort with their new roster. That has to be considered a big win for the team and it's allowed them to slowly work their way into championship form. The Knicks have a high ceiling and I don't believe they've come close to hitting it just yet. New York should feel good about the progress that they've begun to make so far this season even though they still have not seen their full results just yet.