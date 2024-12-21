An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

Oklahoma City Thunder

Unexpected gift: The validation of the Isaiah Hartenstein signing

When the Oklahoma City Thunder signed Isaiah Hartenstein as one of the team's biggest splashes during the offseason, it was naturally curious. With already a solid frontcourt rotation of Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams, it was easy to question the move. However, the big move for Hartenstein ended up being a near-perfect decision from the Thunder once Holmgren went down with a pretty serious injury just a few weeks into the start of this season.

One of the bigger unexpected gifts that the Thunder have gotten this season is their ability to look back at their big move for Hartenstein and feel validated despite the criticism. The team's front office has to feel good about their ability to solidify the frontcourt with this move, especially considering it feels as if the team hasn't missed a beat since the injury to Holmgren. The Thunder are going to need him back to win a championship but the signing of Hartenstein has truly helped this team remain afloat early on this season.

Orlando Magic

Unexpected gift: The legitimacy despite the injuries

Entering this season, it was almost impossible to predict what to expect from the Orlando Magic. With the way they ended last season, it was natural to be excited about their possibilities. However, after an early injury to Paolo Banchero, there was a belief that this team could fall apart. That didn't happen as Franz Wagner stepped up in a big way to carry the load in his absence. An injury to Wagner completely turned this team's season upside down recently, but they've yet to completely take a huge tumble down the East standings.

While the injuries are far from an ideal situation, what we've learned from the Magic is that they have a legit team that can compete. If the Magic is able to continue to remain afloat without their two best players, this is a team that is going to earn some respect when their dynamic duo does make a return from injury. I'm not sure how far the Magic can make it in the East this season, but, if healthy, this might be a team no one will want to see in the postseason.