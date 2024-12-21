An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

Philadelphia 76ers

Unexpected gift: Jared McCain's breakout play

There are a few teams in the NBA this season that have seen nothing go their way. The Philadelphia 76ers are certainly one of those teams. It's been injury after injury for the Sixers and after the huge hole they dug themselves into at the start of the season, this team has a long way to go if they're going to reemerge as contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. If there is one unexpected gift that the Sixers could feel strongly about this season, despite everything that hasn't gone their way, it's the breakout play of Jared McCain.

For the majority of this season, McCain has been the best rookie from this year's draft class. He looks dynamic and has the clear potential to be a star in this league. Unfortunately, McCain was not immune to the injury bug as he recently when down with a knee injury that is going to keep him out of the lineup indefinitely. No matter how this season ends for the Sixers, it does appear as if they've found another hidden gem in McCain.

Phoenix Suns

Unexpected gift: The value of Tyus Jones

On paper, the Phoenix Suns have the talent to compete with any team in the league. That has been the case even stretching back to last season. However, for one reason or another, the team hadn't been able to put it all together. That all seemed to change the moment Tyus Jones entered the lineup for the team. After signing him during the offseason, it feels as if the entire dynamic of the team has changed with him running the point. Phoenix clearly needed a more natural playmaker and Jones has helped fill that role.

The only reason why the Suns are ranked higher in the Western Conference standings this season is because of injuries to Kevin Durant. When he's healthy, the Suns are 13-2. When he isn't healthy and playing, the Suns are 1-10. It's pretty clear what the key is for the Suns as they prepare for the second half of the season - they need a healthy KD to have any shot to play a big role in the Western Conference playoff picture.