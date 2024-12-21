An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

Utah Jazz

Unexpected gift: The reemergence of John Collins

I'm not sure how much the Utah Jazz were expecting of it when they acquired John Collins in what felt like a salary dump move from the Atlanta Hawks a couple of offseasons ago, but an unexpected gift for the team so far this season has been the play of the power forward. Just when it appeared that his career might be on the downswing, the Jazz has seen a reemergence from Collins so far this season. Averaging 18 points and eight rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field and 44 percent shooting from 3-point range, Collins is looking more and more like his former self.

I'm not sure if something has finally clicked for Collins but it's hard not to be impressed with how he's been able to play this season. Maybe a fresh start is all that Collins needed to get his career back on track; it certainly is beginning to look that way as he's thrived this season for the Jazz. The wins may not be there for Utah but the reemergence of Collins will certainly give the team some interesting options heading into the trade deadline and then the offseason.

Washington Wizards

Unexpected gift: Being a main player at the NBA Trade Deadline

Considering that the Washington Wizards, at 4-21, have the worst record in the NBA, it's hard to find any silver lining for the team this season other than they will have the opportunity to earn the No. 1 pick in what appears to be a strong 2025 NBA Draft. However, there is another possible unexpected gift that the team could feel good about. And it's the fact that they will have the opportunity to be a big player at the NBA Trade Deadline. As a team that not only has cap space but also one that has tradable veterans on their roster, they could play a key role over the next couple of months.

Not only could the Wizards embrace the label of being a big seller but they could also be a popular third team that gets called in an attempt to help facilitate a potnetial blockbuster move. In the process, you'd imagine the Wizards will be able to add another asset or two as they lean into their rebuild moving forward. Washington is sitting in a good spot as they prepare for one of the busiest times of the season.