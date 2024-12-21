An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

Brooklyn Nets

Unexpected gift: 5 first-round picks in the Mikal Bridges deal

When looking back at a potential unexpected gift for the Brooklyn Nets, I can't help but look back at what transpired for the team during the offseason. I do so because that's when everything changed for the franchise. Everything evolved for the Nets the moment they acquired five future first-round picks from the New York Knicks in exchange for Mikal Bridges. There's no question that Bridges was a good player for the Nets but it quickly became clear that he was not going to be considered the centerpiece of a new build.

The fact that the Nets realized that and still managed to acquire a superstar return for him has to be considered one of the bigger moves of this calendar year. The Nets still have to put the picks to good use but this team's outlook has completely altered because of this deal. Bridges has become a good player for the Knicks but I can't help but wonder if there's at least a tiny bit of regret on their behalf when it comes to thinking back on this move. For the Nets, it was the biggest unexpected gift to start the new season.

Charlotte Hornets

Unexpected gift: Tre Mann's breakout status

The Charlotte Hornets were another team that not many expected much from heading into this season but they have certainly been a bit more feisty than perhaps some expected this year. While they're probably some time away from throwing their name in the hat to potentially compete for a playoff spot in the East, this is a team that has to feel great about how their development is going. One unexpected part of that development is the growth that Tre Mann has continued to show so far this season.

Mann is currently out with an injury but has been impressive in the short time he's been on the floor so far this season for the Hornets. As a throwaway trade at last year's deadline, Mann has made a huge jump in his development because of the opportunity that he's gotten. At this point, there's a very real chance that he could end up being considered a big part of this team's build moving forward. I'm not sure if anyone predicted that to be the case when this deal initially got done.