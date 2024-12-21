An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

Detroit Pistons

Unexpected gift: Malik Beasley's contributions

There weren't a ton of expectations on the Detroit Pistons heading into the start of the season but at least up to now, this is a team that has been slightly better than expected. At the end of the day, that alone has to be considered a win for the Pistons. However, the most unexpected gift of the season for the team thus far has to be the continued contribution of Malik Beasley. As a player who was signed to a one-year deal during the offseason, Beasley has paid dividends already so far for the team.

He's the third-leading scorer on the Pistons this season and the most consistent 3-point shooter on the roster. The big question for the Pistons now is, do they trade him at the deadline or look to keep him beyond this season? It may be considered a difficult decision to make but considering where this team was last season, this may be a good problem to have. At the end of the day, the Pistons can't go wrong with either route. Beasley has been quite the unlikely key player for the team this season.

Golden State Warriors

Unexpected gift: A steal in Dennis Schroder

After a somewhat surprising hot start to the season, reality quickly began to set in for the Golden State Warriors. As the Warriors continued to stack up losses, it was clear that change was needed. But the Warriors' front office didn't wait until the NBA Trade deadline to pull the trigger on a move that could boost this team back into contention in the Western Conference. Making an early move for Dennis Schroder, the Warriors get an early Christmas gift that could end up paying huge dividends.

Considering it cost just an expiring contract and two second-round picks, this has to be considered a gift of a move for the Warriors. Will Schroder be a player that puts this team over the top in their pursuits to emerge as a contender? That seems highly unlikely. However, it could be the first step the Warriors need to make leading up to the trade deadline that helps this team get back on the right track. And with how he's played so far this season, the Warriors practically stole Schroder from the Brooklyn Nets and, perhaps most importantly, the rest of the league.