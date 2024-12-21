An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

LA Clippers

Unexpected gift: All-Star level Norman Powell

Once it was reported that Kawhi Leonard was not going to be ready to play at the start of the season, it became clear that the LA Clippers were going to need another unlikely player to step up in a big way. That's exactly what Norman Powell has been able to do so far this season. But it's not just that Powell has stepped up in a big way, it's the fact that he's played at an All-Star level that should be considered the biggest unexpected gift for the Clippers so far this season. He's helped the team remain afloat in the Western Conference and is one of the bigger reasons why they can be hopeful as Kawhi Leonard inches closer to his return.

In a loaded West, the Clippers will certainly have their work cut out for them as the second half of the season begins. But if Kawhi can make his return at some point between now and the push toward the postseason, there's reason to believe that the Clippers could emerge as a dark horse threat in the conference. Getting Kawhi back and him remaining healthy are two very different things, but the Clippers aren't done just yet.

Los Angeles Lakers

Unexpected gift: The option of trading Austin Reaves

At least for now, there may not be much going for the Los Angeles Lakers. But even as they continue to take a tumble down the Western Conference standings, there is one unexpected gift that the Lakers could consider for themselves at the moment - and it's the ability to trade Austin Reaves. The Lakers may not all see eye to eye on this option but it's becoming increasingly clear that they now have the ability to trade Reaves if they want - the drafting of Dalton Knecht has pretty much made that clear.

If the Lakers want to emerge as a championship contender in the Western Conference, they will likely need to make a big move via trade. While the Lakers have been so against the possibility of doing so, trading Reaves may be considered a necessary move at this point. It's a luxury that I'm not sure the Lakers believed they would have at the beginning of this season. And Los Angeles may have to resort to it with how the team has struggled of late.