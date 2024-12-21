An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

Memphis Grizzlies

Unexpected gift: Jaylen Wells' unexpected rookie season

Theoretically, there's a lot that the Memphis Grizzlies should be happy about concerning the way this season has played out thus far. However, the one big unexpected gift that the team has gotten is the contributions from Jaylen Wells. As a second-round pick in a "weak draft class," there weren't a ton of expectations on Wells when he was selected. However, in a big surprise, Wells has emerged as one of the better rookies so far. With how he's played so far this season, he's right in the thick of the NBA's Rookie of the Year.

It's unlikely that Wells is going to win the award but the Grizzlies should be pleased with what they've gotten from Wells so far this season. At worst, the Grizzlies appear to have gotten a rotation-worthy addition with their second-round pick in a draft that many described as an afterthought. And that's not to say that he can't be so much more down the road as he continues to develop as a player.

Miami Heat

Unexpected gift: The final step for Tyler Herro

It's been far from an ideal year for the Miami Heat. They've been inconsistent all season long and, all of a sudden, there seems to be a good chance that they end up trading Jimmy Butler before the NBA Trade Deadline. Despite all the negativity or pessimism that currently surrounds this team, there's at least one thing the Heat can find some solace in - and it's the fact that Tyler Herro is playing at an All-Star level. Whether he'll be voted into the game remains to be seen but it's hard to argue that he hasn't taken the next step in his game.

What's truly unfortunate about Herro's progression is the fact that this is exactly what the Heat has needed each of the past two seasons. It's great that Herro has made the jump this year but it also comes in the same season in which Jimmy might be checked out and when Bam Adebayo has gotten off to a truly slow start. All in all, the Heat is in a difficult situation as they mull what their future may hold. Make no mistake, Herro has been quite the unexpected surprise for the Heat this season.