An NBA Christmas: Every team's biggest unexpected gift of the season

Milwaukee Bucks

Unexpected gift: The patience of Giannis

Over the last few weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks have absolutely begun to play better as a unit. However, it's hard to ignore the troubling start to the season that they had. And through it all, despite the whispers, it's amazing that the continued patience of Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to shine through. With how this team has struggled each of the past two seasons, there's no question that Gianni's patience has paid dividends. The argument could be made that other stars may have asked for out already. But not Giannis.

As the Bucks continue to play their way back into championship form, the hope is that this team is just scratching the surface of what they can be once the playoffs start. I'm not sure where the Bucks would be right now if it wasn't for the patience of Giannis which helps this team remain grounded in the midst of all the uncertainty that they've had to battle through of late. Who knows how this season ends for the Bucks but there's no question Giannis will continue to be their fearless leader through it all.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Unexpected gift: Julius Randle's offensive excellence

Like many other struggling contenders, the Minnesota Timberwolves have begun to play better over the last few weeks. Even though they're not necessarily in a spot where they want to be as a potential contender in the Western Conference, the Wolves are in a better place than they were in late November. One perhaps unexpected gift that the team has received so far this season revolves around the consistent offensive play of Julius Randle. After making the bold trade of Karl-Anthony Towns, there was much concern about who would arise as this team's No. 2 option on the offensive end of the floor.

At least up until now, Randle has done a ton to answer those questions. He may be far from the most complete supporting star but he certainly has done a great in helping keep the team afloat on the offensive end of the floor. It's unlikely that the Wolves have enough top-tier talent to compete with the other contenders in the West but they're at least in a position to remain competitive until a bigger move is made in the future.