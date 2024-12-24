NBA Christmas: Ranking the 4 best storylines from the X-Mas Day slate

3. Philadelphia 76ers look to send a message to defending champs

It's been a pretty chaotic start to the season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Even with the injury concerns aside, this is a team that has left a lot to be desired. Even when the team has been healthy, the Sixers still have a lot of proving to do. If they're going to emerge as a legit championship contender in the Eastern Conference, this is a team that certainly has their work cut out for them. But when you begin explaining the Sixers' season thus far, you can't do so without beginning to talk about all the injuries they've had to overcome.

Embiid has missed 19 games, Paul George has missed 10, and Jared McCain, the team's breakout rookie, is slated to miss the remainder of the year. Philadelphia has not been able to catch a break so far this season. However, as they've begun to get a little healthier over the last few weeks, the Sixers have shown a bit more life as a team. Philadelphia is heading into their clash against the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day having won seven of their last 10 games. In what will be their first matchup against the defending champs, the Sixers will be looking to send a strong message.

After their inconsistent start to the season, the Sixers could quiet the naysayers by beating Boston on their home floor. That could end up being a tall task but if they're healthy heading into this game, that possibility is not off the table. After all, when the Sixers acquired PG during the offseason, this was the team that many assumed would emerge as one of the bigger threats to the Celtics in the Eastern Conference. If the Sixers are finally healthy, it would make sense for them to begin to round into form.

The loss of McCain will certainly hurt the Sixers but before the season, there wasn't much of an expectation on his shoulders. The Sixers were expected to be a contender even without him on the roster. If the Sixers want to be taken as a serious threat in the East, I'd have to imagine they're going to have to have a marquee win eventually. So far this season, the two best teams that the Sixers have beaten are the Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs. Philadelphia has a great opportunity on Christmas Day with America watching.