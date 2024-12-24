NBA Christmas: Ranking the 4 best storylines from the X-Mas Day slate

2. Victor Wembanyama takes on Madison Square Garden

Over the first two months of the NBA season, there's been one intriguing storyline that is beginning to shape that no one seems to be talking about. It's that the San Antonio Spurs are slowly rising back up the Western Conference standings. At the moment, the Spurs are 15-14 and are currently a top-10 team in the West. Whether or not they can continue to play at this win pace remains to be seen. However, they're certainly on pace to finish with a better record than the 22-60 mark that they posted a year ago.

One big reason for this is Victor Wembanyama's success as he continues to improve. After a slow start to this season, which probably could've had to do with some fatigue after he played for Team France in the Olympics, Wemby has managed to get his sophomore season back on track. Wemby looks improved across the board after a strong NBA Rookie of the Year campaign and is averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Wemby has the Spurs playing respectable basketball again and the team has won four of their last six games as they prepare to head into Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. If there was ever an opportunity for Wemby and the Spurs to send a message to the rest of the league, this is it. With all eyes on him to open the NBA's Christmas Day slate, Wemby will be able to show out on one of the biggest stages and in one of the most historic arenas in the league.

As the Knicks look to continue to establish themselves as a contender in the Eastern Conference, shaking off their slow start to the season, they too will have an opportunity to announce themselves as having arrived. However, I still can't help but think that this could be the chance that Wemby needs to win over fans across the league. For many casual fans, the NBA Christmas Day slate gives them their first opportunity to catch up on the season. Wemby can help inject excitement back into the league if he has a game to remember in Madison Square Garden.