NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Taking a look at every team's projected starting lineup for opening night now that the 2024-24 NBA season is on the horizon.
The regular season is a few days away and it's officially time to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. The NBA's opening night is slated for Tuesday, October 23. As the attention shifts to the on-the-court play, let's explore every team's projected starting lineup for opening night.
Atlanta Hawks
Projected starting lineup: Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, DeAndre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela
Based on what we've seen from the Atlanta Hawks in pre-season, this is a good projection of the starting lineup we can expect to see for the team on opening night. Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela are pretty locked in at their starting spots. Over the course of the season, we could see Bogdan Bogdanovic be in the conversation to start over Daniels at some point and if Zaccharie Risacher, the team's No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, does emerge this season as a reliant contributor, he could eventually unseat Hunter at the small forward position.
Either way, this is an incredibly important season for this team. It will be interesting to watch it all unfold.
Boston Celtics
Projected starting lineup: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford
There's not much to elaborate on the Boston Celtics. This is a team that knows who and what they are heading into the start of the season. Even without a healthy Kristaps Porzingis to start the season, the Celtics are going to be a handful in the Eastern Conference.
On paper, they have the most talented starting 5 in the league. And that will be the case even more so once KP is back and healthy.