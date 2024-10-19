NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
New Orleans Pelicans
Projected starting lineup: Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Zion Williamson
The New Orleans Pelicans are one team that has plenty of questions heading into the start of the season. When it comes to their starting lineup, the two biggest questions revolve around Brandon Ingram's future with the team, which is not settled just yet, and how the team evolves at the center position.
At least for now, Zion Williamson and Herb Jones are probably going to share time at the position as the frontcourt starters but I can't help but wonder if New Orleans could eventually pivot away from this philosophy.
New York Knicks
Projected starting lineup: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
After losing in Game 7 on their home floor in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the New York Knicks decided they needed to vastly upgrade their roster. And that's exactly what they succeeded in doing during the offseason by acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns.
Adding two new starters won't be easy for the Knicks but with how much talent their starting 5 does have, the sky is the limit for his team in the Eastern Conference. There are questions about their depth but they certainly are entering the year with the top-tier talent to compete with the likes of the Boston Celtics.