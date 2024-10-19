NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Oklahoma City Thunder
Projected starting lineup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren
The sky is the limit for the Oklahoma City Thunder heading into the start of this season. And after losing in the Western Conference Semifinals last season, there's an overwhelming expectation that the Thunder are "up next" in the conference. With an impressive starting 5, which is adding Alex Caruso to start the year, it's hard to deny the hype surrounding the Thunder.
The injury to Isaiah Hartenstein does dampen the excitement surrounding this team to start the year, but the Thunder are certainly built for a magical season.
Orlando Magic
Projected starting lineup: Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr.
The Orlando Magic are one of the best young teams in the league that no one seems to want to give credit to. When discussing some of the best young teams in the league, the Magic are often overlooked. However, that could end up being a huge mistake this season.
If Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner continue to be a star duo, the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is an addition that could help push this team to new heights this season in the Eastern Conference.