NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Philadelphia 76ers
Projected starting lineup: Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George, Caleb Martin, Joel Embiid
After prying Paul George away from the LA Clippers in free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is expected to emerge as a strong contender in the Eastern Conference. Caleb Martin, the team's projected opening night starting power forward, could emerge as another key addition for the Sixers.
The big question for the Sixers is whether they can remain healthy enough to make a strong run in the NBA Playoffs. If they can remain healthy, the Sixers are going to be as dangerous as any other threat in the NBA.
Phoenix Suns
Projected starting lineup: Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic
Through the first year and a half of the Kevin Durant experiment in Phoenix, it hasn't clicked. For whatever reason why it hasn't worked before, the hope is that all changes this season. And now that the Suns have a pure playmaker opposite their Big 3, perhaps the team is in a much better position to succeed heading into this year.
At the end of the day, if the Big 3 can't deliver, this season is going to end in disappointment once again. After all, this is a star-driven league.