NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Portland Trail Blazers
Projected starting lineup: Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Deni Avdija, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton
The rebuilding Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to remain healthy this season, something they weren't able to do a year ago. If they can remain healthy, this young core is talented enough that they should some some strong, hopeful signs for the future.
Two important players in the starting 5 to keep a close eye on this season are Scoot Henderson and Deandre Ayton - these two players will play a huge role in determining what type of season this year ends up being for the team.
Sacramento Kings
Projected starting lineup: De'Aaron Fox, Keon Ellis, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
After making the big move for DeMar DeRozan, this is a Sacramento Kings team that will be looking to make a mark in the Western Conference. Taking a bit of a step back last season, the hope is that the Kings can reemerge as a dark horse contender in the conference.
That could prove to be difficult in the deep West, but the Kings do have some intriguing talent on paper. The biggest question mark for the team comes at the starting shooting guard position. For now, we'll pencil in Keon Ellis but there's a chance Kevin Huerter can reclaim his spot once he's healthy.