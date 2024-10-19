NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Utah Jazz
Projected starting lineup: Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, John Collins
After making a huge investment in Lauri Markkanen, the Utah Jazz will be looking to try to creep into the Play-In Tournament postseason picture in the Western Conference. With a ton of talent all over their roster, including in their starting lineup, it's not that outlandish of an idea for the Jazz heading into this season.
At least for me, there are two key players to watch in their starting 5 - Keyonte George and Taylor Hendricks. Can these two players emerge as breakout players this year for the team? If so, it could alter the ceiling for Utah this season.
Washington Wizards
Projected starting lineup: Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Sarr, Jonas Valanciunas
Still in the very early stages of a rebuild, this could be the year where we see a bit more hope for the future of the Washington Wizards. And that much is evident by the Wizards starting two players in Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr who could emerge as foundational pieces for this team's future.
It will be equally to see if the Jordan Poole experiment pans out better this season and Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas are two names to watch as the NBA Trade Deadline quickly approaches.