NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Brooklyn Nets
Projected starting lineup: Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton
The Brooklyn Nets are likely going to finish as one of the bottom teams in the Eastern Conference and there are probably darker days ahead for the franchise before things tangibly change. For the Nets, this season will be about setting a new foundation for the future. By the end of the year, there's a very good chance that this starting 5 looks very different.
By the NBA Trade Deadline, the Nets could very well trade three of their opening night starting 5.
Charlotte Hornets
Projected starting lineup: LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Green, Miles Bridges, Mark Williams
As one of the best young cores in the league, the Charlotte Hornets could emerge this season as a potential dark horse threat in the Eastern Conference. Depending on what strides their young core will continue to make this season, they're certainly a team to keep an eye on.
And their starting 5 is littered with their young talent. The big question for the team when it comes to their staring lineup is who will start at center. Mark Williams is going to be the starter but he's still recovering from a foot injury. If he isn't ready, Nick Richards is going to get the nod on opening night.