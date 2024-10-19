NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Chicago Bulls
Projected starting lineup: Josh Giddey, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
By the end of the season, the Chicago Bulls could have a completely different starting 5 than what is expected to be on the floor on opening night. There's a very realistic possibility that both Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic could be on the move before the NBA Trade Deadline. If that were to happen the Bulls' starting lineup is going to look completely different by the end of the season.
But aside from that scenario, there is a lot to be excited about this team heading into the start of the season. Josh Giddey has a chance to carve out a new ceiling for himself in Chicago and that has to excite this front office.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Projected starting lineup: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Max Strus, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Heading into the start of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers' starting 5 is pretty locked in. For the Cavs this season, it's not about whether they have enough talent to compete with the other contenders in the Eastern Conference. Instead, it's about whether they fit well enough together to make that final jump to championship contender status.
This is a big year for the Cavs. Whether they want to admit it or not, their future could rely on how the first half of this year unravels for the team.