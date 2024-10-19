NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Detroit Pistons
Projected starting lineup: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, Tobias Harris, Jalen Duren
In what could end up being a huge season for the Detroit Pistons, it does seem as if this starting lineup is locked in for opening night. The Pistons need to see what they have in both Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris should bring veteran stability to the frontcourt.
This could be the season where it all begins to come together for the young Pistons. If so, this is probably the lineup that will have to get it done.
Golden State Warriors
Projected starting lineup: Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green
All throughout the pre-season, the Golden State Warriors have been experimenting with their starting lineup. At this point, it's impossible to predict the first 5 the Warriors will roll out on opening night. However, something tells me that Golden State could end up going with the best 5 players on the roster.
I'm not sure how sustainable this starting 5 is but I do believe it's going to get serious consideration to be the opening night starting lineup for Golden State. With that said, it could certainly change - especially considering how experimental head coach Steve Kerr has been.