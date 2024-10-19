NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night
Houston Rockets
Projected starting lineup: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
After making a 19-win jump last season, it will be interesting to see what this season holds for the Houston Rockets. On paper, they theoretically have the talent to make some noise in the Western Conference. Unfortunately, the conference is so deep that it's far from a certainty at this point.
But this is a team that almost has to show some more improvement this season or there could be some big changes on the horizon. Because of that possibility, the Rockets are a team to follow closely this year.
Indiana Pacers
Projected starting lineup: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner
Coming off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Indiana Pacers will be heading into the start of the 2024-25 NBA season with plenty of confidence in themselves. Or at least they should. With the same starting 5 that took them to new heights last year, it will be interesting to see how they're able to gel once again this season.
One factor that could change everything is how the team is going to handle the return of Bennedict Mathurin. Back from injury, he could emerge as a starter for the team by the end of the season. At the very least, it's something to keep an eye out for.