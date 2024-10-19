Sir Charles in Charge
NBA: Every team's projected starting lineup for opening night

An early look at every team's projected starting lineup heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

By Michael Saenz

Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers v Cleveland Cavaliers / Nick Cammett/GettyImages
Milwaukee Bucks

Projected starting lineup: Damian Lillard, Gary Trent Jr., Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez

Looking to bounce back after a disastrous end to last season, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading into the start of the season with essentially the same starting 5. The only true addition for the Bucks from the offseason includes Gary Trent Jr., who will be the starting shooting guard on opening night.

The big question for the Bucks heading into the start of the season revolves around Damian Lillard and how he's going to look in year 2 of the experiment.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected starting lineup: Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert

Even after making a run to the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves made the bold move of trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in a package that included Julius Randle. As the big addition to the team's starting 5, it will be interesting to see how quickly he's able to fit in with the rest of the starters.

If he can do so immediately, there's reason to believe that the Wolves could very much pick up where they left off last season as a strong contender in the Western Conference.

