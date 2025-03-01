NBA Free Agency: 8 Emerging players set to hit gold this summer on the open market

With NBA Free Agency just a few months away, we explore eight emerging free agents who are in line to 'break the bank' this offseason.

There's still roughly a quarter of the regular season left before the start of the NBA Playoffs, but some teams and players have to already be looking at what could be awaiting them during the summer. In fact, every projected free agent (and their teams) have to be analyzing what their outlook could be in just a few months. It's one of the craziest and most unpredictable times of the NBA calendar, and that's what makes NBA Free Agency so exciting.

NBA Free Agency doesn't officially begin until July, but it's not too early to begin looking at what could end up transpiring in a few months. As we begin to inch closer and closer, we explore eight emerging free agents that are in line to "break the bank" this offseason in free agency.

Guerschon Yabusele, unrestricted

Making a return to the NBA after a successful run in the 2024 Olympics with Team France, the hope was that Guerschon Yabusele would be able to revive his career. After signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, it's pretty safe to assume that has been the case for Yabusele. I'm going to confidently say that not only will Yabusele be in the NBA next season, but he's probably going to land a strong free-agent deal during the offseason. I'd be shocked if he hasn't done enough this season to score a multi-year contract with a team this summer.

Even as the Sixers continue to struggle on the injury front, Yabusele has been a strong force for the team - in a starting role or off the bench. In 54 games played for the team, Yabusele is averaging 11 points and six rebounds on 51 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. Still at 29 years old, there's hope that Yabusele will have a few more productive years in the league before it's all said and done.

Honestly, with how his NBA career had gone before this season, you have to credit Yabusele's work ethic. After falling out of the league in 2019, Yabusele could've easily given up on the NBA dream. He didn't. Instead of throwing in the towel on playing in the Association, Yabusele continued to work on his craft while playing in the CBA, the French LNB Pro A league, and in the Liga ACB league. Yabusele is in line to be rewarded with a nice contract this offseason,