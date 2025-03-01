NBA Free Agency: 8 Emerging players set to hit gold this summer on the open market

Cameron Thomas, restricted

Viewed as somewhat of an undersized and limited player coming out of LSU, there was no guarantee that Cam Thomas was going to translate as a huge difference-making player in the Association. Through his first two seasons in the league, after being drafted by the Brooklyn Nets, that was very much the case. However, as he warranted more on-the-court action, Thomas began to look more and more promising as a young prospect. Making the biggest jump in his development from his second to third season, Thomas slowly began to make a name for himself.

This season with the Nets, Thomas was on pace to having his best year to date. However, a hamstring injury has plagued the majority of this season. Still, in the time that Thomas has been able to see the floor, he's certainly made a huge impact on Brooklyn. In 19 games played this season for the Nets, Thomas is averaging 25 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game on 45 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Assuming he can continue to show some positive signs when he does make his return from injury, there's reason to believe that Thomas will be in line for a big payday this offseason. Set to become a restricted free agent, Thomas will have a golden opportunity in front of him heading into the offseason. The big question revolving around his future is whether it will be the Nets that give him the contract he's going to demand on the open market or if it will come from another team.

In theory, Thomas, at least, translates as a fiery sixth or seventh man off the bench. It's understandable to question whether he can be a viable starting guard in the league, but I don't believe that should have a huge impact on whether Thomas will get a big contract or not this offseason. I don't think Thomas should expect the maximum money this summer, but he should be in line for a pretty hefty multi-year deal.