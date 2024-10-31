NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Breaking down NBA teams who have gotten off to hot starts to begin the year with a Halloween twist of "Buy" or "Sell."
It's Halloween and with the NBA regular season in full swing, it's only right to begin to break down some of the teams that have gotten off to the hottest starts. A little more than a week into the regular season, we'll play the familiar game of "Buy" or "Sell" with a holiday swing. On Halloween, it's only right to twist this game into "Trick" or "Treat" as we take a closer look at which hot starts to the season are truly sustainable.
Dallas Mavericks
The defending Western Conference champions are 3-1 and are right in the thick of the race for the top seed through the first week-plus of the season. Klay Thompson is getting more and more comfortable alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving and the Mavs are looking like a potential championship contender once again. If this team can remain healthy, there's no question that the Mavs are going to reemerge as a contender in the playoffs.
However, that is a big question mark for a team that has certainly had some issues on that front. Nevertheless, at least for now, it does feel like the Mavs and Oklahoma City Thunder are the two teams from last year who have similarly picked up where they left off in the Western Conference.