NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Cleveland Cavaliers
Through the first few games of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the most well-rounded teams in the league. Their offense is hitting on all cylinders and they continue to have one of the better defenses in the league. If they can continue to play at this pace for the majority of the season, this is a team that may be considered the biggest threat to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference. While all the offseason talk has revolved around the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks as teams that could potentially compete with the Celtics, it's the Cavs that have been the most impressive.
Even though there are still questions about whether the Cavs have a core that could come through when it matters most in the NBA Playoffs, there's a ton to be excited about when it comes to how this team has started the season.
At least through the first five games of the season, the Cavs look like the real deal in the Eastern Conference.