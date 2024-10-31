NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Oklahoma City Thunder
During last year's regular season, the Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the most consistent teams in the Western Conference. The team ended up falling apart in the NBA Playoffs, mostly due to inexperience, but this team has picked up where they left off to begin the season. They're the only remaining undefeated team in the Western Conference and look like a team that has every piece in place to win a championship. Mind you, they're doing all of this without their big offseason acquisition in the lineup. Isaiah Hartenstein should return soon as he recovers from a pre-season injury.
There's still more ceiling that this Thunder team could reach once they're fully healthy. But even for where this team is now, they're probably the most complete team in the West, one who could probably give the defending champion Boston Celtics the biggest challenge in a theoretical playoff series.
Considering the Thunder have been consistently great for more than one season now, this is a team you have to consider a "treat" as they look to break through in the Western Conference.