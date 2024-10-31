NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are on this list even though they dropped their first game of the season at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in overtime. The loss to the Pacers was somewhat surprising considering how dominant the team had looked in their previous games but did we truly believe that the Celtics were going to go undefeated this season? No. However, seeing them lose was pretty surreal, especially considering that it took nearly 140 points for it to happen. But that loss aside, there's very little that could prevent the Celtics from repeating as NBA Champions if the first week of the season is any indication.
The Celtics entered the season as the heavy favorites to win it all this season and there's nothing that has happened through the first few weeks of the season that has changed that. The fact that the Celtics have looked this confident without Kristaps Porzingis is equally impressive. And they're only going to get more dangerous the healthier they get.
This is an easy one for the Celtics. They're the defending champions and the best and most dominant team in the league. It remains to be seen how that is going to possibly change over the next few months.