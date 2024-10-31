NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Phoenix Suns
Equipped with arguably the best Big 3 in the NBA, it's refreshing to see the Phoenix Suns begin to play at their level to begin the season. While I wouldn't say I'm completely sold on the Suns being able to perform at this level over the course of the season, I am a bit more confident about this team's sudden success or hot start to the season compared to other teams because of the experience of the roster. On paper, this is the level the Suns should've been playing at all of last season. For one reason or another, the Suns were too inconsistent last season and their season ended in huge disappointment.
I wouldn't say all has been corrected for the Suns but there's no question that their play to start this season is certainly a nudge in the right direction. If Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal can continue to play at a high level, while also avoiding injury, the Suns should be able to compete with any team in the West. But, of course, that's a big "if."
For now, I'm a big buyer of the Suns. They were too talented of a team to fall flat on their faces last year. I'm not sure if this team has figured it all out but it's clear that they have solved some of the issues that plagued them last year. I'm willing to bet the Suns are going to be the real deal this season.