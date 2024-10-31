NBA Halloween: Playing Tick or Treat with the 9 hottest teams out of the gate
Chicago Bulls
I'll be the first to admit that it would be an amazing story if Zach LaVine was able to turn his career around and while doing so, help the Chicago Bulls emerge as a dark horse contender in the Eastern Conference. I simply don't believe that's what's happening here. But you do have to give credit where credit is due. And for the Bulls, you have to tip your hat. They've certainly shown some promising signs to begin the year and they're probably going to be in the race to finish with a Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference.
In the end, the Bulls don't have enough talent to compete at the top of the conference. For as good as LaVine has been for the team this season, Chicago does still leave a bit to be desired as a No. 1 option. Instead of competing for a top spot in the East, I believe the most significant outcome of this hot start is re-establishing LaVine's trade stock.
The Bulls have been a solid story through the first week of the season but I can't imagine this will last for all that long, especially as the team's schedule begins to harden in the future.