NBA insider believes Cavs should consider making audacious offseason trade offer

One NBA insider believes that the Cleveland Cavaliers should make one bold and league-altering trade offer.

With one of the more talented cores in the league, it would be surprising if the Cleveland Cavaliers made any huge changes to their roster. However, one NBA insider, Brian Windhorst, believes that if Giannis Antetokounmpo does end up hitting the trade block that the Cavs should make the bold and risky trade offer that revolves around a Giannis for Evan Mobley swap.

Mobley is one of the most talented young bigs in the league and is coming off a season in which he averaged 19 points, nine rebounds, and three assists per game on 56 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range. In theory, if the Bucks are going to lose Giannis, Mobley would be the exact type of player Milwaukee would want in exchange. However, it's not that simple, and I'm not even 100 percent sure that it would be enough for the Bucks to accept a trade (especially considering that Cleveland doesn't have future first-round picks to trade until 2031) and that the Cavs would even be open to making such a controversial swap.

How feasible or realistic a Mobley (and pieces) swap for Giannis is remains to be seen, but, at the very least, it's certainly an intriguing thought, especially after the Cavs' disappointing end to their season.

A disappointing season for the Cleveland Cavaliers

With the way the Cavs dominated the regular season, it's almost impossible not to consider their second-round playoff exit a disappointment. There were real championship expectations on this team, and with the way the New York Knicks ousted the Boston Celtics in the second round, too, the Cavs were going to have a great chance to make it to the NBA Finals had they held up their end of the bargain.

But what's in the past is in the past; what's done is done. The Cavs must look forward to the offseason to search for ways to improve the roster. That won't be easy, considering the financial hurdles that they'll have to jump through. Though, it's hard to suggest that the Cavs should turn down the offer for Giannis.

I'm not sure they could legitmately make a competitive offer, unless they were willing to trade a duo of their core, but it's certainly a fun conversatio nto have. And, like Windy echoes, the Cavs should absolutely make that offer and force the Bucks to decline it.

The offseason should offer plenty of intrigue as is, and if Giannis does find a way to hit the trade block, it will only be that much more chaotic and fun for every other team (outside of Milwaukee) in the league.

Could the Cavs get in on the Giannis sweepstakes? I have my doubts, but it's certainly an interesting idea to think about as we inch closer and closer to the official start of the NBA summer.