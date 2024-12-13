NBA insider reveals why Houston Rockets are best team to trade for Jimmy Butler

One NBA insider reveals why it's the Houston Rockets who should take a gamble on trading for Jimmy Butler.

Jimmy Butler may or may not be on the trade block, depending on who you ask these days but one thing is clear, the idea of trading him is certainly on the minds of the Miami Heat. Whether they will end up moving in that direction remains to be seen but heading into the NBA Trade Deadline, it does seem like a storyline worth paying close attention to.

While a theoretical market of Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, and Phoenix Suns has reported developed, it's hard to pinpoint why any one team would be willing to take the big gamble for Jimmy - especially considering he does have the option to opt-out and test free agency after this season. That said, almost unanimously, it's been Golden State as that possible favorite team to watch

But even as the Warriors have been labeled as the one team that makes the most sense for Jimmy, NBA insider Bill Simmons believes that it's the Houston Rockets that could be considered the team in the best position to trade for the All-Star forward.

Why the Houston Rockets should trade for Jimmy Butler

Simmons bases this belief on the Rockets' tremendous flexibility and versatility in the trade market. The Rockets' large number of expiring contracts should make this an attractive idea for the Heat—especially if no All-Star for All-Star type of deal materializes.

If the Heat is going to trade Jimmy (and there's still no guarantee of that) and they're not going to get a current All-Star nor a future All-Star in return, Miami should be either trying to clear cap while collecting future first-round picks or getting valuable young players in exchange. The Rockets could give Miami options at both of those possibilities.

It's hard to imagine that the Rockets are going to break up their young core for Jimmy but, as Simmons echoes, there is a path toward a deal that would make a ton of sense for both the Rockets and Heat. Here is the deal that Simmons outlines in his podcast:

Simmons believes this trade would accomplish much for both sides. The Heat would be able to remain somewhat competitive with the addition of Fred VanVleet and Jae'Sean Tate while also adding an intriguing young player in Cam Whitmore and a future first-round pick. The Rockets would keep their young core intact while adding a superstar in Jimmy and replacing VanVleet with Terry Rozier.

When you think about it that way, there's reason to believe that the two sides may want to have a conversation. And if Jimmy does truly welcome a move to Houston, this could be something that helps the Rockets bridge the gap of competing now while also allowing their young core to continue to develop at a fair pace.