NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers jump to the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of our NBA Mock Draft.

The NBA Draft Lottery, which will give us much more clarity atop the 2025 NBA Draft, is still a few weeks away (schedule for May 12), but there are plenty of storylines that are building hype surrounding this upcoming draft class. With the lottery still a ways away, we decided to get a bit more creative with our latest NBA Mock Draft by utilizing Tankathon's lottery simulator. In our simulated lottery, the Philadelphia 76ers jumped up to the No. 1 spot, along with the Brooklyn Nets and Chicago Bulls moving up into the top 5.

In our first simulated lottery, let's take a deep dive into how the rest of the board fell with our latest NBA Mock Draft.

1. Philadelphia 76ers - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

In this NBA Draft Lottery simulation, the Philadelphia 76ers luck out and move up four spots to earn the No. 1 overall pick in our 2025 NBA Mock Draft. If this were to happen in real life, this would be a move that could completely change the trajectory of this franchise. Even though the Sixers finished with one of the worst records in the NBA this season, not all is lost. Adding Cooper Flagg to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George could be exactly what the Sixers need to turn things around next season.

Perhaps most importantly, the addition of Flagg would give the Sixers much more flexibility in how to move forward as a franchise.

2. Washington Wizards - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

As long as the Washington Wizards earn one of the top two spots in the NBA Draft, they should be sitting pretty. Ideally, the Wizards want Cooper Flagg as he'd be a great fit in the nation's capital. However, Dylan Harper is not a prospect that they should sleep on. For a franchise that is looking for a new face, Harper could be a great consolation prize. He's cool, skilled on both ends of the floor, and provides a lot of what the Wizards will be looking for in a lead guard of the future.

Harper may not be getting as much love as he probably deserves for how good of a prospect he was during his freshman season at Rutgers, but he'd be a great cornerstone addition for the Wizards in the NBA Draft.