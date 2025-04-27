NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

19. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL) - Nolan Traore, G, France

Jumping into the top 3 would be a huge miracle for the Brooklyn Nets. If that were to happen, and they were able to snag one of the potential franchise-changing prospects, it would certainly open up the rest of the draft for this team. With their second of four possible first-round picks, the Nets could take a flier on a developmental project like Nolan Traore. A prospect who will need a few years to develop, the Nets could make sense as a potential landing spot.

Traore still has to prove he can be a dynamic prospect in this draft class, but he does have the quickness and speed to be an intriguing option for a rebuilding team. If he can put the shooting efficiency and playmaking together, there's reason to believe he could emerge as a potential backcourt contributor for the Nets in the future.

20. Miami Heat (via GS) - Liam McNeeley, F, UCONN

The Miami Heat will be looking to hit big again with a late first-round pick. However, that could end up being a lot easier said than done. At this point in the NBA Draft, there aren't a ton of can't-miss prospects. That's why the Heat's developmental department is going to have its hands full with this selection. One player who could fit what the Heat like to target on the wing is Liam McNeeley.

As a prospect who was somewhat overlooked during his freshman season at UCONN, McNeeley could emerge as a steal of a selection at this point in the first round. McNeeley could do a little of everything on the wing for the Heat and would fit right in as a contributor to the team. It wouldn't be considered a "sexy" pick, but certainly one that could end up paying dividends for the team in the future.