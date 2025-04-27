NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

23. Indiana Pacers - Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

The Indiana Pacers have the look of a team that could end up making a pretty deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. However, with the chance that they could lose Myles Turner in free agency this summer, it could lead to some big decisions. If the Pacers want to add some insurance in the event that Turner does end up moving on, Collin Murray-Boyles could be a potential replacement the team could target late in the first round.

Murray-Boyles is considered to be one of the most versatile players in this year's NBA Draft class. Whether he'll live up to his potential remains to be seen. However, the fact that he's already drawing comparisons to Draymond Green should give a team all the motivation they need to take a risk. Selecting him this late in the first round wouldn't be that much of a gamble either. Murray-Boyles is not the same player that Turner is, but he'd give them some insurance as they head into some offseason uncertainty.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC) - Hugo Gonzalez, G, Spain

Another pick in the first round, this is a place where we could see the Oklahoma City Thunder trade out. However, if they do end up making this second selection, Hugo Gonzalez is one prospect who could make sense. Gonzalez is probably not a prospect that is going to demand minutes right away, and in one of the most successful developmental systems in the NBA, a Gonzalez-Thunder could be a strong pairing.

Gonzalez's draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks, and it will be interesting to see where it settles ahead of the NBA Draft. But it wouldn't be surprising by any means if Gonzalez ends up being a gamble that the Thunder take with this second selection.