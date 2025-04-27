NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

25. Orlando Magic (via DEN) - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Depending on who you ask, the Orlando Magic may not have their long-term answer at the point guard position on the roster. Because of that, there's a chance the Magic could use one of their two first-round draft picks on a promising guard prospect. Tahaad Pettiford is one player who could pique the interest of the team. Even though he didn't have the notoriety that most of the other first-round prospects had this year, Pettiford certainly has the high-end upside.

If the Magic believe in Pettiford's long-term playmaking potential, he could be a sneaky late addition to a team that needs another spark opposite of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Would Pettiford single-handedly be the answer to that? Probably not, but he could certainly be part of the long-term solution.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via NY) - Ben Saraf, G, Israel

With back-to-back picks in the first round, this is a spot where Ben Saraf could fly off the board. With a need in the backcourt, Saraf is a guard who could be a fit. At 6-foot-6, Saraf has great size at the guard position and showed enough playmaking ability that he has promise heading into the future. Saraf has vast experience and success while playing overseas over the last few years, and at just 19 years old, he could just be scratching the surface of his full potential.

On the Nets, Saraf could have enough time to develop while also having the opportunity to grow alongside the rest of this young core. This may not be one of those picks that pay off right away, but it could in a few years. With multiple first-round picks, the Nets have the luxury of taking a few more risks.