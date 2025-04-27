NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

27. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU) - Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

With this selection, the Brooklyn Nets could take a flier on Nique Clifford. Even though Clifford may not be considered a player with a super high ceiling, especially compared to some of the other big-name prospects in this NBA Draft class. However, Clifford is coming off a big season at Colorado State, and there's reason to believe that he could be a big part of this team's next build.

Clifford has more experience than most prospects that are going to be selected in the first round and is coming off a season in which he averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game on good shooting percentages. If Clifford can be 50 percent of that player at the next level, he could offer a much-needed boost for the Nets sooner rather than later.

28. Boston Celtics - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

It would be a pretty big crime if the Boston Celtics were able to come away with Walter Clayton Jr. with their projected late first-round pick. As one of the most clutch and productive players in college basketball this past season, Clayton would be a huge depth addition to the Celtics. Will he fall to the Celtics at No. 28? Who knows. However, if he does, he could be part of the Celtics' plan in the event they have to part ways with some of their depth in the future.

Clayton could be a great fit for the Celtics. He's a winning player, experienced, and would be a good locker room presence for the team. If the Celtics are going to keep their "dynasty" moving going in the future, they're going to need to hit on some of these late first-round draft picks.