NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

29. Phoenix Suns (via CLE) - Joan Beringer, C, France

Unless something drastically changes over the next few weeks, the Phoenix Suns are likely going to undergo some big changes during the offseason. Because of the uncertainty that awaits the Suns heading into the summer, it's almost impossible to predict what the team will do with their late first-round pick. One potential fit for the team, no matter what they may end up doing once the offseason opens, is Joan Beringer.

As a center prospect that has the skill set to blossom into an effective player down the line, drafting Beringer could be worth the risk for the Suns. He's far from a proven commodity at this point in his development, but he does have enough natural measurables to carve out a spot in the first round. Beringer probably needs a few years to develop, but he could evolve into a strong two-way center in the right system.

30. LA Clippers (via OKC) - Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

With the final pick in the first round, it would make a ton of sense for the LA Clippers to take a shot on a ready-to-contribute prospect like Rasheer Fleming. Even though Fleming is not considered to be one of the bigger names in this draft class, he has the potential to be a very good two-way player down the line. If he can continue to make strides on the offensive end, there's not much holding Fleming back from being a difference-maker once he fully develops.

No matter how this season ends for the Clippers, it would be surprising if they didn't enter the offseason with the priority of trying to strengthen the supporting cast around Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Fleming could be the perfect versatile frontcourt player that they may be looking to add to the equation next season.