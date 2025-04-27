NBA Mock Draft: 76ers jump to No. 1 and reevaluate future with Joel Embiid

3. Brooklyn Nets - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

The Brooklyn Nets moving into the top 3 would be a huge lifeline for the franchise. This would be the definition of the basketball gods repaying the Nets for being true to the game of basketball by not completely tearing down their roster this season, simply to embrace the tank. The Nets were smart with their moves this season and could still manage to move up and earn a great prospect with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft.

In this simulated mock, the Nets would come away with Ace Bailey. Even though there have been recent questions about his game, it's going to be difficult to bypass his athleticism, size, skill set, and overall offensive potential. Bailey has all the tools to develop into one of the best offensive players in the game one day. And if he can put the rest of his game together, he has superstar potential.

4. Chicago Bulls - V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor

The Chicago Bulls moving into the top 5 would be another huge surprise, especially considering that they're currently projected to pick late in the lottery. Nevertheless, if the Bulls were able to move up this much in the lottery, they would have little debate on who they would select. V.J. Edgecombe would fall into their laps, and they'd happily take him with the No. 4 overall pick. As a prospect who has star potential, Edgecombe could be exactly what the Bulls are looking for on the wing.

Edgecombe picked up steam during the second half of his freshman season at Baylor and has pretty much locked himself into being a top 4 pick in this draft. Edgecombe's athleticism, shot-making ability, and natural instincts to be a good defender down the line make him an easy selection for Chicago. For a team that needs some star power heading into next season, Edgecombe would be a true gift from the basketball heavens.